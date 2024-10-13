GEORGETOWN, Del. — Three days after receiving 30 shelter cats and kittens ahead of Hurricane Milton, the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) welcomed a flight of nearly 100 additional shelter animals from Florida.
The animals, already available for adoption prior to the storm, are being transported to free space in Florida shelters so those facilities can focus on reuniting displaced pets with their families, repairing damaged buildings, and assisting pet-owning families in the community.
This is not the first time the Brandywine Valley SPCA has taken in animals from storm-struck shelters. In Hurricanes Florence, Idalia, and Laura to name a few, animals were flown up to Delaware from those shelters.
Cats and kittens are available to meet potential adopters when the shelters open at 11 a.m. Dogs will undergo a 14-day state-mandated isolation period before being placed for adoption, with staff guiding interested adopters through the process.