SELBYVILLE, Del.- Indian River School District (IRSD) families are reminded that breakfast will be available daily in all district schools throughout the 2024-2025 academic year. Students can purchase breakfast in their school cafeterias before the start of the school day.
However, breakfast service will not be available on days when school openings are delayed due to inclement weather.
Students at all IRSD schools will be required to pay for both breakfast and lunch unless they qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program. Families interested in applying for free or reduced-price meals are strongly encouraged to submit a Meal Benefit Form to the district's Department of Nutrition Services before the school year begins.
Meal Benefit Forms can be obtained at your child's school, on the district website, or online at linqconnect.com.
For additional information, families are advised to contact their child’s school or reach out to the IRSD Department of Nutrition Services at (302) 436-1000.