DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach is offering locals a chance to leave a permanent mark on its new town hall building one brick at a time.
The town is launching a fundraising campaign by selling engraved bricks for about $300 each. The bricks will be placed on a concrete wall as part of the construction project for the town’s new $10.5 million facility, which will house Town Hall, the Police Department and EMS quarters.
The goal is to sell 2,000 bricks, which would raise an estimated $600,000. Town officials say proceeds will go toward landscaping and interior furnishings for the new building. The option to purchase bricks will be available on the town’s website later this week.
Town Manager Bill Zolper said the money will support critical interior features especially for law enforcement.
"The police dispatch area is going to have a huge work area for the police officers," Zolper said. "We want to make sure all that gets funded. The least amount of money we have to borrow, the better."
Construction on the building began in May. Once completed, the three-story structure will include administrative offices, a dispatch center, holding cells, an evidence room, a courtroom, EMS bunk rooms and more.
The town expects the roof to be completed by Thanksgiving. While much of the funding has come from state and federal sources, Dewey Beach is hoping community contributions will help offset borrowing costs.