GEORGETOWN, Del.- A brush fire sparked in Georgetown Sunday night, adding to mounting evidence of a record-breaking drought that continues to strain resources across Delmarva. The Georgetown Fire Company says it responded to the fire near N. Bedford Street and Gordy Street, arriving on the scene around 5:30 p.m. Photos shared by the fire company reveal a scorched landscape. Crews were able to contain the blaze before it spread further, preventing potential damage to nearby properties.
While firefighters managed to control the fire, the officials say the blaze's cause remains unknown. This fire, however, is one of many dangers amid an extended period of low rainfall and dry conditions. Local authorities in Rehoboth Beach continue to urge residents to conserve water, as officials across Delaware and Maryland continue to implement a burn ban.