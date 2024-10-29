DELAWARE - The burn ban in the first state, effective Oct. 15, remains in effect and now also prohibits the sale and use of fireworks with Diwali approaching.
The State Fire Marshal says conditions throughout the State have worsened due to a lack of rainfall and the extremely dry conditions throughout the state pose a fire hazard.
As previously reported, the burn ban does not include charcoal and gas grills used for actively cooking, but State Fire Marshal Rudd asks people to exercise extreme caution using these.
According to Rudd, discarded cigarettes, carelessness with matches and car exhausts are some of the most frequent causes for dry grass, mulch and other landscape materials catching fire.