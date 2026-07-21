GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA is offering “pick your price” adoption fees this week as shelters work to make room for animals rescued from Texas and respond to the summer increase in cats and kittens needing care.
The promotion is being held during PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, which runs through Sunday, July 26.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA said adopters can choose their fee for dogs that are at least 1 year old and weigh 40 pounds or more, as well as cats that are at least 6 months old. The offer applies at the organization’s locations in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, along with participating adoption events.
The reduced fees are supported in part by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.
The organization said late spring and summer mark “kitten season,” when shelters typically see an increase in newborn kittens and nursing cats. Adult cats, dogs, puppies and other animals can also wait longer for adoption as shelters make room for younger animals.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA is also working to create space for animals recently rescued from Texas shelters following catastrophic flooding.
“Adoption events in the community are a vital tool in helping homeless animals find loving homes,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said in a statement. “Thanks to the support of PetSmart Charities, we are able to participate in adoption events at seven different PetSmart stores in four states this week.”
Adoptable animals will be available through Sunday at the Dover PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, 1390 N. DuPont Highway.
Additional events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rehoboth Beach PetSmart, 19563 Coastal Highway, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millsboro PetSmart, 26680 Centerview Drive.
Staff and volunteers will be available to introduce visitors to adoptable animals, answer questions and help families find pets that fit their homes and lifestyles.
The organization said each adoption creates space for another animal needing shelter care.