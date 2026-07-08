LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen School District congratulates student Caleb Marcus on being appointed Student Member of the Delaware State Board of Education by Governor Matt Meyer.
Meyer announced the application opening in April for students to have a voice in statewide education discussions.
Cape Henlopen School District says in this role, Marcus will represent the voice of Delaware students, serving as a non-voting member of the State Board of Education.
Superintendent Dr. Jenny Nauman says, "We know he will serve with integrity, thoughtfulness, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference for students across the state. It's an extraordinary honor, as well as a testament to his leadership, character, and commitment to public service."
Delaware restaurants also congratulate Caleb on being a ProStart student, a secondary school program focused on restaurant management and culinary arts.
“As Student Director of Cape Henlopen’s ProStart program, a leader in DECA, and a contributor to Delaware’s Hospitality, Events, and Tourism curriculum redesign, Caleb has already demonstrated the qualities that make strong future leaders,” says Delaware restaurants on Instagram.
Comments throughout the social media posts congratulate Marcus and express their celebration of the announcement.