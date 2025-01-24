CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Cambridge Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on the evening of Jan. 22 near Academy and Cedar streets.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Muir Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., where the victim reported being robbed 30 minutes earlier. The victim said they noticed someone following them while walking from the area of Race and Cedar streets. As they reached Academy and Cedar, the suspect ran up from behind and demanded money, threatening to shoot.
The victim handed over a cellphone, lighter and cash before the suspect ran away on Cedar Street toward Race Street. While no weapon was seen, the suspect was described as either an African American man or a Hispanic man wearing a ski mask, grey sweatpants, a black knit hat, a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue shoes.
The Cambridge Police Department is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 410-228-3333.