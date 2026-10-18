REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Baltimore Avenue came alive with music, local vendors, and thousands of visitors as CAMP Rehoboth hosted its annual block party, bringing the community together to celebrate inclusion and positivity.
CAMP Rehoboth, an LGBTQ+ community center, provides mental and physical health resources, support groups, arts programming, advocacy, and other services.
Organizers say nearly 4,000 people attended the block party, which aims to promote community and positivity for LGBTQ+ individuals throughout Delaware.
Visitors enjoyed live music, explored local businesses, and browsed vendor booths featuring artwork and other merchandise. The festivities also included a classic car, adoptable puppies and a dunk tank.
"It's really cool to see the community out here doing a block party," says Travis Juracek, who was visiting from Chicago.
Juracek tells CoastTV that one of his favorite parts of the event was exploring the different businesses and attractions along Baltimore Avenue.
"It was really fun to get to stop by the adoption spot where they've got two black lab puppies. But I don't think they'll fit in my carry-on home," he says.
The block party began in 2015 as a way to celebrate CAMP Rehoboth's 25th anniversary. Since then, it has become an opportunity for local businesses and artists to showcase their work while connecting with residents and visitors.
For artist Mary Yeagley Bower, the event offers valuable exposure for her business and an opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces.
"Since we've been coming here for a couple of years now, people that live in Rehoboth always come down, and they're like, ' Oh, we come every year. They just want to enjoy the event and the community," Yeagley Bower says.
Beyond supporting local businesses, the event highlights CAMP Rehoboth's mission of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment.
With live entertainment, activities, and community organizations lining the street, Baltimore Avenue became more than just a destination for shopping and entertainment. It served as a gathering place for people from different backgrounds to connect and celebrate what brings them together.