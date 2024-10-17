MILFORD, Del. - As Election Day approaches, candidates vying for Delaware House District 36 faced off at the Milford Senior Center Thursday evening in a lively question-and-answer session.
Democrat Rony Baltazar-Lopez and Republican Bryan Shupe engaged with constituents, discussing key issues ranging from education to the role of faith in governance.
“It really is an honor to be able to represent the people that you go out to breakfast and see right at the table next to you,” Shupe said, emphasizing the importance of community connection.
In contrast, Baltazar-Lopez said, “If I'm going to represent the district, I have to represent everybody, regardless of the opposing views, because that's what a representative does.”
The candidates addressed various topics, including education challenges and the influence of religious institutions on public policy.
As diverse perspectives were shared by both candidates and the audience, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation over who would secure the most votes on Election Day.