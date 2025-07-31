DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A morning walk to the beach, setting up under your canopy and relaxing by the water is a tradition for many beachgoers, but in Dewey Beach, town officials say some visitors are taking it too far.
In recent weeks, the town has received numerous complaints about people setting up tents and canopies as early as 6 or 7 a.m. to reserve prime beachfront space and then leaving them unattended for hours.
Jessica Drager, a longtime visitor who has vacationed in Dewey Beach for the past 20 years, says she understands both sides.
“I wish stuff wasn’t as unattended" she said. "We like to set up early and take a walk on the beach or go to a restaurant, and we feel that we should just be allowed to do that."
Town officials, however, have started taking action. So far this season, they’ve issued orange warning cards to those leaving their canopies unattended. The next step, they say, could be fines.
Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper said the issue has created an unfair environment for those following the rules.
"We were receiving multiple complaints about tents and canopies being set up early in the morning with nobody underneath them, just taking up the whole frontage of the beach," Zolper said.
The town passed new regulations this past winter. All tents except for small baby tents no larger than 36 inches are banned. Canopies are still allowed but must be placed behind all lifeguard stands.