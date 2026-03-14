Cape Henlopen High School students earn Scholastic Art Awards

Sixteen students from Cape Henlopen High School were recognized in the Scholastic Art Awards, a national program celebrating student creativity and achievement. (Cape Henlopen School District)

LEWES, Del. - Sixteen students from Cape Henlopen High School have been recognized as winners in the Scholastic Art Awards, a national program that honors artistic achievement for students in grades 7 through 12.

The district says the awards recognize original student artwork across several visual art categories and are judged on originality, technical skill and personal voice. Students can receive Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention distinctions, with Gold Key winners advancing to the national level.

Students receiving Gold Key awards were Jehieli Arevalo-Avalos, Lindsay Gross, Daisy Mastriana, Anika Sehgal Sekhri and Olivia Wang.

Silver Key recipients included Emmi Condon, Olivia Lam, Paige Lanouette, Zoe Mills and Evelyn Monterroso-Ruiz.

Students earning Honorable Mention were McKinzie Cartwright, Maile Godwin, Evan Johnson, Daphne Anne Rualo, Will Runde and Noah Wilson.

Cape officials say the recognition reflects the creativity and artistic expression of students and the arts education programs at the school.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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