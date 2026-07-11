Cape Henlopen students bond at mentorship fishing event

Fishing, mentorship and leadership came together at Blockhouse Pond as Cape Henlopen students from two schools spent the morning building friendships that extend beyond the classroom. (Cape Henlopen School District) 

LEWES, Del. - Students from Beacon Middle School's More Life Gentlemen's Club and Lewes Elementary School's Cape Gents recently gathered at Blockhouse Pond for a morning of mentorship and fishing.

The annual event paired older students with younger participants to build relationships while promoting leadership, teamwork and personal growth, says the district.

"Events like this demonstrate the power of positive relationships," Beacon Middle School Principal Dr. Kathleen Sheehan said. "Watching our middle school students encourage and mentor younger students while enjoying a morning outdoors was a wonderful example of leadership in action."

The Cape Henlopen School District thanked staff members and volunteers who helped organize the event.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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