Cape Henlopen students bond at mentorship fishing event

LEWES, Del. - Students from Beacon Middle School's More Life Gentlemen's Club and Lewes Elementary School's Cape Gents recently gathered at Blockhouse Pond for a morning of mentorship and fishing.
The annual event paired older students with younger participants to build relationships while promoting leadership, teamwork and personal growth, says the district.
"Events like this demonstrate the power of positive relationships," Beacon Middle School Principal Dr. Kathleen Sheehan said. "Watching our middle school students encourage and mentor younger students while enjoying a morning outdoors was a wonderful example of leadership in action."
The Cape Henlopen School District thanked staff members and volunteers who helped organize the event.