LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that two trails at Cape Henlopen State Park will temporarily close on weekdays for repair work beginning March 9.
The Junction and Breakwater Trail will close periodically for about three weeks. The trail will reopen to the public on weekends during that period so people can continue to use it for recreation.
DNREC said work crews will replace fencing along the causeway, regrade the edges of the trail and resurface sections using stone dust. During the project, the trail will not be accessible on weekdays from the Outlets parking area north to the connection with the Hawkseye community.
After that work is complete, the Gordons Pond Trail will close on weekdays for about two weeks. Crews will excavate and repair several small sections that were damaged by high tides, according to DNREC.
During those repairs, the Gordons Pond Trail will be closed north of the Gordons Pond Parking Area to the southern end of the elevated walkway from Herring Point on weekdays. Like the other project, the trail is expected to reopen each weekend while work continues.
Updates on the closures and trail conditions are available on the Delaware State Parks website.