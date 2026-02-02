LEWES, Del. — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry canceled all departures Monday because of icy conditions across the Delaware Bay.
The ferry service apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and said weather conditions can force schedule changes for safety reasons.
The cancellations follow similar disruptions earlier this winter. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry also canceled several scheduled departures Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 because of winter weather.
Severe cold and ice have affected ferry operations in the past. In February 2015, trips were suspended because of extremely cold temperatures. High winds across the Delaware Bay were also a factor in the decision to suspend sailings at that time.
Passengers are encouraged to check the ferry’s website or social media pages for the latest schedule updates before traveling.