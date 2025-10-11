LEWES, Del. — The Cape May–Lewes Ferry has canceled all departures scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12 due to the approaching coastal storm forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and rough seas to the region.
Ferry officials said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and will provide updates regarding Monday’s departures as the storm progresses.
This marks the second major service disruption in recent months — ferry crossings were also canceled in August because of high winds and rough seas from Hurricane Erin.