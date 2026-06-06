MILLSBORO, Del. - One person was taken to a hospital Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Millsboro that temporarily closed a portion of John J. Williams Highway, according to the Indian River Volunteer Company.
The fire company said crews were alerted around 9:55 p.m. June 4 to a crash at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and William Street Road. Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Delaware State Fire Police also responded.
Officials said the accident initially involved reports of a crash with an active altercation issue, prompting responding units to stage away from the scene until it was deemed safe to enter.
Emergency crews from Indian River included Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard station and Squad 80 from the Long Neck station, along with state fire police.
Responders found a black Dodge compact car and a white Nissan sports car that had collided near the intersection. Both cars came to rest on the eastbound shoulder and grassy area along John J. Williams Highway, officials said.
The fire company says fire crews assisted with patient evaluation and stabilization, vehicle stabilization, debris removal and traffic control. One person was transported to a medical facility for further observation. Their condition was not released.
The Delaware State Police says they are investigating the cause of the crash.