LEWES, Del. - A car crashed into the Surf Bagel near the Five Points intersection at about 12:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Lewes Fire Department. An 81-year-old woman, from Lewes, was driving at the time.
Delaware State Police say the woman was driving a Toyota RAV-4 and was attempting to park. She accelerated instead of braking and drove into the business.
Police and Surf Bagel President Matt Patton confirm there were no injuries as a result of the accident and business continues.
"Somebody drove through the front of our building, but we're still open. Thank God nobody was hurt and we'll remain open while we do some repairs and we'll be back to normal as quick as possible," said Patton.
The driver was cited for careless driving.