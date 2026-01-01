MILLSBORO, Del. — Emergency crews responded to a priority-one water rescue late Wednesday night after a car overturned into the Indian River Bay along Oak Orchard Road.
Fire companies from Indian River, Dagsboro and Millsboro were dispatched just before midnight on Wednesday, December 31, to the end of Oak Orchard Road.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says a car driving south on Oak Orchard Road passed another car and failed to stop at the end of the roadway. Firefighters say the car continued through a private drive, struck a bulkhead berm, hit pilings and overturned into the bay, coming to rest on its roof amid extremely low tidal conditions.
Firefighters wearing water rescue submersible suits assisted with extricating the driver from the car and before crews took them to the hospital.
The Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.