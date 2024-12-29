SELBYVILLE, Del. — The Carl M. Freeman Foundation celebrated a year of impactful community giving in Sussex County. Since its founding in 1960, the foundation has awarded more than $60 million in grants and contributions.
This year, the foundation completed a $250,000 multi-year grant to Beebe Healthcare’s Mobile Health Unit, improving healthcare access for underserved populations. The foundation also supported the Senior Softball World Series in Roxana, a local tradition it has backed since 2004, and awarded $105,000 to small nonprofits through its FACES Sussex County grant program.
“Our commitment to Sussex County is rooted in our belief that strong communities are built through grassroots initiatives and innovative partnerships,” said Michelle Freeman, President and Chair of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “We are honored to support the incredible work of these organizations, which are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors.”
Recipients of 2024 grants included Read Aloud Delaware, the Harry K. Foundation, Clothing Our Kids, Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware, Sussex Land Trust Foundation and Delaware Center for Inland Bays. In total, over 75 nonprofit organizations in Delaware received funding from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation this year.