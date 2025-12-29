REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Since 1989, Carol Everhart has used her passion for creativity and community building to help shape Rehoboth and Dewey Beach into the thriving coastal destinations they are today. Now, after more than three decades of service, she is preparing to step away from the Rehoboth Beach Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce and begin a new chapter.
“I’m 81, the clock is ticking,” Carol Everhart said.
Everhart did not begin her career as chamber president. She was originally hired to organize a single event designed to attract visitors during the off season. That event became the Sea Witch Festival, now one of the region’s most popular annual traditions.
Everhart recalled about 5,000 people attended the first year, a turnout she initially viewed as disappointing.
“I was personally devastated because that felt like a big failure to me,” she said. “I was walking down the street, and one of the commissioners and board members came toward me and said, ‘Well, what do you think?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, he’s not going to be happy.’ And he said, ‘This is wonderful.’”
Sea Witch has since grown into a signature event for the Delaware coast, drawing an estimated 200,000 visitors in 2025.
Everhart’s influence extended far beyond Seawitch. Over the years, she became a strong advocate for local businesses, helping them navigate challenges ranging from COVID-19 mandates to state and local legislation affecting hotel taxes, plastic bans and parking policies.
Through it all, Everhart worked to strengthen the area’s economy year round, helping transform Rehoboth and Dewey Beach from seasonal destinations into vibrant communities.
“When I first came here, 90 percent of businesses were closed, maybe more,” she said. “Now maybe 10 percent are closed. It’s phenomenal. It’s wonderful to watch.”
After 36 years, Everhart has witnessed significant change along the Delaware coast while seeing some things remain the same.
“That city hall wasn’t even there anyway. It was a very small building,” she said. “A lot of things have changed and a lot of things have stayed the same. I look at the boardwalk and the beach. That’s never going to change. You might have to upgrade it or something, but it’s just gorgeous.”
Although she is not originally from the Delaware coast, Everhart says Rehoboth, Dewey Beach and Sussex County will always be home.
“It’s my heart,” she said. “Yeah, it’s my heart. Rehoboth and all of Sussex County.”
As Carol Everhart wraps up her final days in the chamber office, her legacy of advocacy, growth and community connection is expected to be felt across the Delaware coast for years to come.
Carol Everhart will retire at the end of 2025. As for her next chapter, Everhart says she has no set plans but is excited to see what the future holds. One thing she is certain of, however, is that she will continue to put her creativity to good use.