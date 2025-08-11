SALISBURY, Md.- Roadwork is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 18, on Carroll Street between US Route 13 and Circle Avenue, with completion expected by Friday, Aug. 22, weather permitting. This is according to the City of Salisbury.
Officials say the project will include two days of milling, two days of paving, and daily temporary striping to maintain traffic safety. Permanent striping is set for the final day. Flaggers will be on site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to direct drivers. The intersection at West Vine Street and Locust at Waverly will remain open during the work. The city says people should expect delays.
Earlier this summer, the paving project was delayed. Mayor Randy Taylor emphasized the importance of quality work, saying, “We are committed to delivering a result that benefits the entire community for years to come. We are doing a full overlay and repaint—it will look great!”
The city confirms that, once completed, Carroll Street will have two lanes for drivers in each direction, dedicated bike lanes on both sides separated from vehicle traffic, and upgraded pedestrian crossings with high-visibility markings.
The upgrades are scheduled to be finished before the Maryland Folk Festival, which will be held in downtown Salisbury Sept. 19-21.