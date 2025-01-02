DELAWARE - Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has named Selena E. Molina Senior Magistrate Judge, which was implemented Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
According to the State of Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts, in this role, Magistrate Molina will continue to handle cases and assist the Chancellor with administrative tasks associated with the Magistrate docket.
"Senior Magistrate Judge Molina has worked tirelessly to improve our Magistrate systems while simultaneously providing excellent service to the litigants in our court," said Chancellor McCormick.
Judge Molina was first appointed as a Magistrate (formerly "Master") in Chancery by Chancellor Andre Bouchard in January 2019. Beyond her judicial responsibilities, she represents the court on several commissions, including the Delaware Guardianship Commission and the Vulnerable Adults Population Commission.
She is also active in national organizations, serving as a Commissioner on the American Bar Association’s Commission on Law & Aging and as a board member of the National College of Probate Judges. Additionally, she shares her expertise as an adjunct professor at the Delaware Law School and the University of Delaware.
A magna cum laude graduate of Delaware Law School, Judge Molina earned a certificate in Business Organizations Law.