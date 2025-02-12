MILTON, Del. — The lot that once housed Smokin D'z BBQ and a shed business is now for sale.
Chappell Farm, a site approved for both commercial and residential development at the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Route 1, is listed at $9.95 million. According to the listing, the approved site plan includes three commercial pad sites totaling 44,498 square feet with parking, as well as space for up to 128 multifamily residential units.
Drive-Thru depicted, pharmacy once proposed
The current site plan shows a drive-thru structure directly on Route One, and two larger commercial buildings. Christian Hudson, the developer behind the project, previously told CoastTV his company worked closely with the community to ensure the development aligns with local needs. Hudson said at the time he envisioned the site to include a pharmacy and other businesses the community told him they need.
The residential portion of the plan includes amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and parking. The listing states the site plan is available upon request and is subject to change.
Additional intersection changes to include overpass
This is the same site where Smokin D’z BBQ operated for years before relocating due to site plan improvements approved in 2021. Smokin D'z has since announced it will reopen at Hopkins Dairy Farm.
That intersection is set for massive change. Across Route One is the planned Seaside at Lewes development, a 241-acre project with 359 single-family homes. That site was once proposed to house the now defunct Overbrook Town Center, an 850,000 square foot shopping center that faced myriad appeals and pushback before ultimately being denied.
An overpass is planned for Route One and Cave Neck Road with construction to start in 2026.