REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - In a post from the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the charges for an April 16 arrest have been announced.
An officer with the state park's unit observed an unoccupied, unregistered vehicle in the parking lot of Delaware Seashore State Park. According to the agency's post, upon contact the responding officer determined that the driver did not have a valid license causing the car to be towed.
After a subsequent search, the following was found in the vehicle:
- 37.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- 3.6 grams of suspected amphetamine
- 4.5 grams of suspected heroine
Police said the suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, a felony; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, except human growth hormone, without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use quantity marijuana or a person under 18; operating a vehicle not in compliance with state laws, rules or regulations; and failure to pay an admittance fee.
The suspect was then assigned via Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 secured bond.