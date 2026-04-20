Delaware Seashore State Park
  • 37.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine 
  • 3.6 grams of suspected amphetamine
  • 4.5 grams of suspected heroine 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - In a post from the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the charges for an April 16 arrest have been announced.

An officer with the state park's unit observed an unoccupied, unregistered vehicle in the parking lot of Delaware Seashore State Park. According to the agency's post, upon contact the responding officer determined that the driver did not have a valid license causing the car to be towed. 

After a subsequent search, the following was found in the vehicle: 

  • 37.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine 
  • 3.6 grams of suspected amphetamine
  • 4.5 grams of suspected heroine 

Police said the suspect was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, a felony; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in a Tier 3 quantity, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, except human growth hormone, without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use quantity marijuana or a person under 18; operating a vehicle not in compliance with state laws, rules or regulations; and failure to pay an admittance fee.

The suspect was then assigned via Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 secured bond. 

Tags

Locations

Photographer/Editor

Matt Hipsman joined the CoastTV team as a Photographer and Editor in June of 2024. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a Bachelor's degree in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Environmental Humanities. While studying, Matt held an internship with the local Rochester NPR station, WXXI. Where he shadowed the Audio Engineering department aiding in the production of a podcast.

Recommended for you