DELMARVA - Sussex County can expect a slight chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday evening, followed by a very warm Wednesday with only a limited and uncertain risk of additional storms.
Storm activity developing well to the north and west is now expected to hold off until later Tuesday evening, with the most likely arrival in Sussex County after 7 p.m. and possibly closer to 9 p.m. By that time, the atmosphere may be less favorable for strong storms, lowering the overall severe weather threat.
Even so, an isolated stronger storm cannot be ruled out late Tuesday evening, and a brief damaging wind gust remains possible in a few locations. Any showers or thunderstorms that do develop are expected to weaken through the night and end before daybreak.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for more unusual warmth across Sussex County. Inland temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s, with some spots near 90 degrees, while beach communities should stay cooler because of the ocean and a developing afternoon sea breeze.
There is also a chance for isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, but forecasters say confidence is low. That threat will depend on how storm activity evolves upstream and whether any leftover boundaries help trigger new development later in the day.
The extended warm spell is expected to continue through the week, with temperatures running well above normal. Rainfall also appears limited overall, which may worsen dry conditions across the region.
For Sussex County residents, the main concerns are a late-evening storm chance Tuesday, very warm conditions Wednesday and the possibility of another isolated storm before Wednesday night.