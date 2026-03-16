SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- CHEER Inc. is highlighting the need to support older adults across Sussex County through its annual “March for Meals” campaign, a nationwide effort focused on combating senior hunger and isolation.
According to CHEER, the monthlong campaign, launched by Meals on Wheels America, recognizes the historic day in 1972 when a national nutrition program for seniors was added to the Older Americans Act. That legislation helped create the nationwide Meals on Wheels network. That network now delivers 247 million meals to nearly 2.8 million seniors each year.
In Sussex County, CHEER says it delivered more than a quarter of a million meals to senior citizens in 2025 through its local program.
“March for Meals reminds us that no senior should ever face hunger alone,” said Beckett Wheatley, CEO of CHEER. “At CHEER, we see every day how a nutritious meal and a caring visit help older adults remain healthy, independent, and connected. Ending senior hunger truly takes a community.”
One of the campaign’s key events is Community Champions Week, scheduled for March 16-19. During that time, local and state leaders will join volunteers to deliver meals across Sussex County.
Cheer says the effort enables community leaders to see firsthand how the program supports older adults and addresses the needs of a growing senior population. Nationally, about 12,000 Americans turn 60 each day.
“Working together to end senior hunger will always be a priority for our agency partnership with CHEER and Meals on Wheels Delaware,” said Susan Dubb, development director for Meals on Wheels Delaware.
CHEER leaders say the need for support remains high in Sussex County. The organization’s “More Than a Meal” approach addresses food insecurity, malnutrition and social isolation by pairing meal deliveries with wellness checks and social connection.
People who live in Sussex County can support the March for Meals campaign by volunteering to deliver meals, donating, or advocating for senior nutrition funding.