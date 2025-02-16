MARYLAND - Traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge has resumed after being temporarily halted due to high winds. As of Sunday evening, full wind restrictions remain in effect, limiting certain vehicles from crossing.
According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses, and heavy-laden tractor-trailers over 64,000 pounds are permitted to cross. Vehicles deemed unsafe, including empty box trailers and lighter tractor-trailer combinations, are prohibited.
Drivers are advised to check for updates and use caution while traveling.