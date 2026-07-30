ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Chesapeake Bay Trust has announced its President, Dr. Jana Davis, will retire after more than 20 years with the organization.
Bay Trust said current Vice President of Outreach and Education Programs, Kacey Wetzel, will take Davis's place. Wetzel has been at the Bay Trust for 18 years and was part of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2025.
“I could not be more confident in Kacey's leadership,” said Davis. “Having worked alongside Kacey for nearly two decades, I have seen firsthand her commitment to our mission. Kacey has been instrumental in shaping the Bay Trust’s growth, and I know the organization will climb to new heights under her guidance.”
The organization said Wetzel has helped shape the organization's strategic direction and served as an international expert in the field of community-based social marketing. Wetzel has integrated social science into the Bay Trust’s grantmaking and partnership initiatives, including the Capacity Building Initiative with Chesapeake Bay Funders Network partners and the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Chesapeake Conservation and Climate Corps Program.
“Having served this organization since 2007, I am honored to step into the role of President and lead us into our next chapter,” said Wetzel. “I take the helm with immense gratitude, a deep sense of responsibility, and an energized commitment to advancing socio-environmental strategy as we carry out our mission of empowering people to restore nature.”
The organization said Davis has led the Bay Trust through milestones like the expansion of partnerships with federal, state and local governments, the creation of innovative grant program, the redesign of Maryland's Protect the Chesapeake & Coastal Bays license plate and the opening of the Bay Trust's net-zero green headquarters in Annapolis.
Bay Trust said Wetzel is recognized in the region as a collaborative and innovate leader. Wetzel will assume the role of President after Davis's retirement on Sept 18.