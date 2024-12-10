DELMARVA- The Chesapeake Executive Council announced plans to revise the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement during a meeting in Annapolis. The council, which oversees the restoration and conservation goals of the Chesapeake Bay Program, aims to update the agreement by the end of 2025 to better reflect evolving scientific advancements and the needs of communities throughout the watershed.
Virginia Delegate David Bulova, chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, emphasized the importance of the revision, stating, “Refreshing the voluntary Watershed Agreement that guides our efforts will help make sure that we are science-led and people-driven as we re-dedicate ourselves to delivering clean water, conserved landscapes and thriving living resources for all.”
The original 2014 Watershed Agreement outlined 31 outcomes aimed at improving the bay's health, with 2025 as the target for achieving many of those goals. However, recognizing the need for a long-term strategy, the council directed the Principals’ Staff Committee in 2022 to develop a roadmap for the program’s future. This effort culminated in A Critical Path Forward for the Chesapeake Bay Program Beyond 2025, a comprehensive report presented to the public earlier this year.
Following recommendations in the report, the Executive Council will focus on streamlining operations to include more diverse communities and providing stronger support for partners working to meet restoration commitments.
To address ongoing challenges, the council also signed a directive to establish a new Agricultural Advisory Committee. This marks the first addition to the Bay Program’s advisory structure since the late 1980s. The committee will provide input on strategies to support agricultural conservation efforts while balancing the needs of producers across the region. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin underscored the importance of collaboration, stating, “-it is crucial that the path forward takes into account the significant existing programs and work that Bay jurisdictions are already contributing to reach our goals.”
In addition to the agreement revisions, Maryland Governor Wes Moore was unanimously re-elected as chair of the Executive Council. He expressed optimism for the future, saying, “We’re going to use the latest science to improve shallow water habitat, bolster wildlife populations and create new economic opportunities for all communities throughout the Bay watershed."