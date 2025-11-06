RHODESDALE, Md. - A large fire that tore through a chicken house in Dorchester County on Nov. 4 has been ruled arson, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Deputy State Fire Marshals say the fire broke out around 9:37 p.m. at a chicken house located at 5962 Cokesbury Road. Investigators confirmed on Thursday that the fire was intentionally set.
The two-alarm fire brought out about 60 firefighters from the Eldorado Brookview Volunteer Fire Department and neighboring companies. It took about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control, according to the fire marshal.
No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy damage.
Fire investigators are asking people who live in the area to check their home security cameras for any people or cars captured around the time of the fire. The marshal's office said any video footage or observations could help identify who started the fire.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529. Tipsters may remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.