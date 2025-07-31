CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The 100th annual Chincoteague pony auction shattered previous records Thursday, raising more than $1 million and featuring a historic sale of a $100,000 buyback foal.
Foal number 56, a bay pinto filly, was sold to The Buyback Friends of the Chincoteague Ponies for a record-breaking $100,000. Six buyback foals, including foal 56, will remain part of the herd on Assateague Island, helping replenish herd numbers and preserve the long-standing tradition.
In total, nearly 100 foals were auctioned during the anniversary event, with prices ranging from $3,200 to $100,000. Although anyone may bid on a pony, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company reviews and approves all winning bids and can reject a bidder at their discretion. Additionally, all winners must have an SPCA certified horse or stock trailer to transport their pony off-island.
The auction’s buyback program allows buyers to purchase naming rights while ensuring the foal returns to the island to live with the herd.
Proceeds from the auction go toward veterinary care, feed, and general upkeep of the ponies throughout the year, according to organizers.
Just like the swim the day before, the Chincoteague pony auction draws thousands of pony enthusiasts and supports the preservation of the famous ponies.