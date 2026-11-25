CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague is strongly encouraging people in low-lying and flood-prone areas to voluntarily evacuate ahead of major coastal flooding expected on Thanksgiving Day.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the town said forecast tidal levels could reach 6.5 feet Thursday morning, potentially resulting in historic flooding across portions of Chincoteague Island.
The town is warning people to prepare for significant roadway flooding, flooding of homes and businesses, potential power outages and the anticipated closure of the Chincoteague Causeway. It expressed particular concern for people with medical conditions, limited mobility or those who rely on electrically powered medical equipment.
"Residents choosing to relocate are strongly encouraged to do so today while roadways remain safely accessible. Do not wait until floodwaters begin to rise," said the town.
Emergency services will remain operational throughout the storm. However, the town warned that significant flooding could delay or prevent emergency crews from reaching certain areas of the island.
The town emphasized that the evacuation recommendation is voluntary and not a mandatory evacuation order.
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