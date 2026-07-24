CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company is now caring for two ponies after one became seriously ill and another was abandoned after its birth.
The fire company said Wildfire's Phoenix was spotted standing alone on Sunday, July 19, with her head slouched for a extended amount of time. Volunteers tried to catch her that day, but only succeeded the next morning.
Veterinarians said Phoenix had an abscess that burst and caused the pony to contract pythiosis, also known as swamp cancer. The fire company said she is receiving nearly two hours of treatment a day from the veterinary team. The team said Phoenix is responding well to treatment.
The Volunteer Fire Company said it was called into action again after a newborn foal was birthed by Fancy Free, who is a mare from the northern herd. The fire company said the foal appeared healthy in the morning, but was later found alone, after its mother rejoined the herd and left it behind.
After consulting with veterinarians, the fire company said they transported the foal on a boat from Assateague Island to the Chincoteague Pony Farm. A mare named EJ was then brought to serve as the foal's new mother.
The fire company says EJ has adopted foals during each of the past two years. Veterinarians reportedly gave the foal a plasma transfusion and monitored it throughout the night. The fire company said the newborn is not yet out a danger, but has a fighting chance.
Phoenix and Foal No. 87 still remain in care under the veterinary team in the Pony ICU. The fire company said the two cases share a special connection, as Phoenix was the first foal adopted by EJ.
The extra care and response comes as the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company prepares for the 101st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim. For viewers on the majority of the Delmarva peninsula, the event can be watched for free on cable and over-the-air television. Outside of our coverage area, the 101st annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be streamed live on DSN+.