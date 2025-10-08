DELAWARE - Disability advocate Christina Feil has been tabbed to lead the Delaware Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. That announcement was made on Wednesday by Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKrensha Moultrie.
According to the Delaware Department of Labor, Feil has more than 20 years of experience working as a deaf interpreter; she has also spent more than a decade in both job coaching and vocational support.
A new law that was signed by Governor Matt Meyer in July, House Bill 53, gives the Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing resources to provide Delawareans with equipment or devices that help with communication or deliver emergency information to people with hearing difficulties. The Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing is within the Division of Vocational Rehabilitative Services at the Delaware Department of Labor.
“We are excited for Christina Feil, who for decades has supported Delaware’s deaf and hard-of-hearing community, to support this office,” said Secretary Moultrie.
“I look forward to a continued partnership with advocates to further improve the lives of our deaf and hard-of-hearing neighbors," said Rep. Eric Morrison, House sponsor of HB 53.
"At-home accommodations often go overlooked in our discussions of accessibility, but they provide essential resources for emergencies and everyday life," said Sen. Elizabeth "Tizzy" Lockman, Senate sponsor of HB 53. "This legislation is a tremendous step forward in meeting the needs of our DHH community and ensuring the safety of all Delawareans."
Some of the services offered by the Delaware Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing include arrangements for sign language interpreters, assistive technology resources, sign language classes, and access to news and events specifically relevant to the deaf and hard of hearing community.