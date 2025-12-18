Coastal Connections: Milford Boy Scout builds throne for TADA School of Dance recital
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
- Updated
FELTON, Del. - A Milford High School student pitched in to make a dance recital even more special.
In June, Finn McPherson, a Milford High School student, began working on a project for the TADA School of Dance. McPherson's project not only helped him get one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout in Troop 186, but it also contributed towards the dance recital that his own sister, Piper, would be performing in.
That project? A nearly seven-foot-tall throne made of plywood and other materials that can seat two people. They call it "The Sweet Seat".
"Did what I can for the dance studio, and I get to see it every year. So, I get to see the chair and everything. It's really awesome." Finn McPherson said.
Over 150 hours went into the creation of this throne. Support from neighbors, family, friends, and local businesses contributed to its creation.
"It was kind of a learning process trying to figure out how to get everybody working together and how everybody did their different jobs and stuff like that, but after a while figured it out, and got it done," said Finn McPherson.
Finn said the pursuit of achieving Eagle Scout status has taught him life skills he was able to apply to the construction of the throne. Piper said she's grateful to have a brother like Finn, who contributes to something that is so important to her.
"I know that he always supports me and that it's an honor to have it in the show," Piper said.
Misty Yencer, the artistic director of TADA Performance Company, said the throne has helped bring magic to the dance company's 27th performance of The Nutcracker.
"We get the dancers together for what we call bootcamp week. That's kind of when they audition, and we use that for casting. We do that (in) mid-August," Yencer said. "So you know, having the scenery and the sets pulls the story together. It adds an element of magic."
Yencer noted that nearly 13 weekends of rehearsal go into the one special weekend.
The stage is set. The throne is set to make its recital debut, marking the beginning of appearances for years to come.
