This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
OCEAN PINES, Md. - What started as one resident’s love for bocce ball has grown into a community league that now brings dozens of neighbors together each week in Ocean Pines.
Mike Galello, a longtime Ocean Pines resident, said he was inspired to start the league after noticing bocce ball sets available at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. “It’s a fascinating game. And people have been asking about it,” Galello said. “We had a residential recreation court here originally and it was being overused. So we thought, why not?”
A simple email asking for players quickly turned into the first-ever bocce ball league in Ocean Pines. This summer, 24 teams with 72 players competed throughout the week.
“A lot of people are really interested in the game,” Galello said. “We had people that came up to us and said, you know, because of our physical ailments, this game fits us perfect. We can come, we can play. It’s social. So it’s really a fantastic game.”
For many, including resident Elaine Brady, it was their first time playing bocce ball.
“So many new friends through this,” Brady said. “It’s just a lot of fun. And you’re meeting new people. I was surprised in the first year that we’re doing this that it has become so popular.”
Galello explained the basics of the game: one team tosses a small white ball, known as the pallino, and players take turns rolling their bocce balls as close as possible to score points.
Organizers say the league has not only introduced residents to a fun and competitive sport, but also strengthened friendships and community ties.
The summer league’s success has led to a fall season. Registration is open at the Ocean Pines Community Center through Sept. 18.