This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes-Georgetown Trail is home to a community pet memorial, which was built by a couple in the neighborhood.
Whether it is a cat, a dog, or a lizard, losing a pet is never easy. These are all pets that can be seen on the Lewes-Georgetown Trails' Rainbow Bridge Fence, a local memorial for pet remembrance. The Rainbow Bridge Fence can be found west of the trail entrance off Minos Conaway Road.
The fence was created by Kat Riley and Rose Moorehead, who live in the neighborhood behind the trail. Back in 2023, their dog Josie passed away, whom Moorehead had owned since 2011.
"She was very trainable. The best car buddy, beach buddy, travel buddy, yeah, she was good. She was a good dog." said Moorehead.
The passing of Josie turned the couple's pastime of walking the trail into something that Rose simply felt uninspired to do.
"We use this trail every day to walk, and my partner and her dog used would walk on here every day. With the crowds, without the crowds, you know throughout all the seasons. She did not want to get out and walk much anymore after that." said Riley.
After seeing how the passing of Josie impacted Moorehead, Riley decided it was time for a change. There was a need to get back on schedule, but that meant discovering a way to be back on the trail without it bringing back sad reminders. That's when the idea sparked to create a memorial.
Lisa Whitcombe-Beebe, who lives in Lewes and has even left her mark on the fence, says she is a huge fan of the fence.
"It's a beautiful way to walk by and remember your pet, and share a special memory with your other pet or with someone that you're walking with." said Whitcombe-Beebe.
Even after creating a Facebook Group for this idea, Riley says she would've never expected the Rainbow Bridge Fence to grow into what it has become. What started with just one collar, the one belonging to Josie, eventually turned into a collection of pet memorabilia over time.
"We put Josie's collar up there, and within a few days, people were signing, leaving their own leashes. And it's just been growing ever since." said Riley.
Visitor, neighbor, or passerby, the couple encourages leaving a memory.