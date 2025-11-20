REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival continued its rapid growth this year, drawing thousands of moviegoers to screenings of more than 100 films over its seven-day run.
Nov. 3-9 marked the festival's 27th year, and it has seen steady expansion in both attendance and submissions, said Lisa Black of the Rehoboth Beach Film Society. “We have really put this festival on the map,” she said. “I have no doubt that next year will probably go double.”
Black credited longtime volunteers, staff and audiences for maintaining the festival’s strong foundation. “They love interacting with the filmmakers,” she said.
The event lived up to its international title, featuring seven Oscar submissions from countries including Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Uruguay, Finland and Taiwan.
Regional filmmakers were also in the spotlight. Delaware director Nick Wilkinson premiered his film Death on the Brandywine, selling out its first two screenings. “We really wanted to make the film as a message: come make films in Delaware,” Wilkinson said.
Actor Wally Marzano-Lesnevich, who appears in the film, said showcasing local landscapes helps prove “you can make movies everywhere.”
Audiences had opportunities to engage with filmmakers during post-screening Q&As, a tradition Black said strengthens community connection. “It’s no easy task… but we do it because this is humanity,” she said. “It brings people closer together, and we really need a lot of that.”