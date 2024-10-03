MILTON, Del. - A local organization in Milton is previewing a new program focused on serving Delmarva's veterans.
Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding is offering a new, cost free program for veterans beginning in January 2025. In the mean time, two sessions were offered to veterans so they can get a feel for the program.
Session one started on Friday, September 20. Session two will begin on Friday, October 4. Both sessions are two weeks long.
SDTR provides therapy to children and adults with disabilities and has done so since 1988. However, with this organization, your therapist is a horse.
Now, they're focusing on veterans too.
Lucia Lombardi served in the United States Army and did three tours in Afghanistan.
Now, she shared her experience to help build the program to its full potential.
"My other insight was the fact that basically finding horses and a PTSD program with horses saved my life," said Lombardi. "I know that we can touch other veterans out there," she continued.
SDTR's Program Director, Kelly Boyer, says this program is about serving those who served our country.
"Another reason that we wanted to start the vet program was to offer a place of community and support to the veterans that are in this area," said Boyer.
"Also, to learn with the horse about themselves and gain confidence and skills of learning how to deal with their stress of an every day life."
Lombardi encouraged vets to not let their fear hold them back.
"Don't not come to the program because you're afraid of horses. Still come because you never knew what could happen. We were all afraid to go into war but we still did it," said Lombardi.
Boyer says working with horses can help veterans better understand their feelings.
"Horses are extremely sensitive to the environment and they mirror back what we are feeling," explained Boyer. "So they're a great read on where we are at any moment."
At the end of the program, the vets will be able to show their family and friends the skills they've learned such as grooming and
If you're a veteran interested in the program, you can contact Kelly Boyer by email: kelly@sdtrhr.com or call 302-644-1020 and leave a message.
For more information about Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding, click here.