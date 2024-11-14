This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILLSBORO, Del. - We're quickly approaching a holiday that's all about food, Thanksgiving. However, there are people in our community who don't have enough.
Two organizations saw a need in their community and met it.
Jenn Quygley with Christian Storehouse in Millsboro says they are working to heal their community.
"When we help somebody else, we get out of ourselves. That's what makes this place so special, so special, said Quygley.
However, serving the community can't be done alone. That's why the Indian River Land Company, a real estate agency, is hosting its third annual food drive with all donations going to Christian Storehouse.
Chris Lind, Managing Broker, looks to serve his community in more ways than one.
"We saw a need for people in the community that were struggling with hunger and we thought 'what a great way to reach out to the Christian Storehouse and say 'what can we do to help?''" said Lind.
The donation drive began Nov. 1 with the goal of having a huge donation right before Thanksgiving.
The real estate agency is accepting canned goods, water and non perishable items.
Lind says every year they strive to donate more than the previous year.
"My goal for this year was to fill half of our lobby here. We're getting pretty darn close and we've got a week left. So hopefully we'll meet our goal," Lind shared.
A real estate agency and a religious organization with more in common than you might think.
"We serve those who are in need and we serve the greater 19966 Millsboro area," shared Quygley.
"We're always looking for ways that we can give back to the community," Lind told CoastTV.
Donations will be collected at Indian River Land Co. until Nov. 18.