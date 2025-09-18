“I really enjoy this because this is all very educational history,” Koopman said. “There’s nothing that you wouldn’t want to show grandmom.”
From miniature car models to full-sized racers, and from World War II memorabilia to Korean and Vietnam War artifacts, each item in the collection carries a story, often told firsthand.
“When you do something, and you’ve had your hands on it, or you’ve actually been involved in it, you don’t have to make a story up,” Koopman said.
A winner of the prestigious Prix de Paris and a former Sports Car Club of America driver, Koopman credits his interest in racing to downtime during his military service. He served 27 years in the U.S. Army, including as a liaison officer during the Korean War.
His museum pays tribute to numerous military groups and events, including the Tuskegee Airmen, World War II, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Koopman was also instrumental in helping establish a Korean War memorial in Georgetown.
“These are the 14 names of people killed in action from Sussex,” he said, gesturing to one memorial.
But for Koopman, the mission goes beyond preserving history. It’s about serving others.
“I would want people to remember me as a giving person,” he said.
In addition to his museum work, Koopman is active in the Korean War Veterans Association, supports the CHEER Community Center and contributes to a variety of civic causes.
“My thing is public service,” he said.
The museum is free to visit by appointment only, a policy Koopman says ensures he can personally guide each experience.
“I believe that life is a special occasion,” he added. “Don’t let it pass you by; enjoy every day, because we have no guarantee we’ll be here tomorrow.”