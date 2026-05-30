REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce will host Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week from June 7 through June 12, offering diners discounted menus while supporting local first responders and community organizations.
The event highlights eateries across the region’s Culinary Coast, including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and surrounding coastal communities.
Participating restaurants will feature special menu deals, prix-fixe offerings and other promotions designed to encourage locals and visitors to explore local dining options during the weeklong event.
A portion of proceeds will benefit local first responder organizations, including the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, Dewey Beach Police Department, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Home of the Brave and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
A full list of participating restaurants will be available at Beach fun.