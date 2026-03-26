LEWES, Del. - Organizers are preparing for the return of Lewes Maritime Day and the seasonal opening of the Lightship Overfalls on Saturday, May 16.
The annual event, led by the Overfalls Lightship Foundation and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in partnership with the City of Lewes and Lewes Chamber of Commerce, will begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. at Canalfront Park. Activities, including exhibits, arts and crafts, demonstrations, ship tours and boat rides, that will continue through 3 p.m.
The town said Lewes Maritime Day is part of the national recognition of National Maritime Day, observed on May 22 each year. The event highlights the area’s maritime heritage, including the U.S. Lighthouse Service and U.S. Lifesaving Service, which later became part of the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the Delaware River and Bay Pilots and other maritime organizations.
“Lewes has a rich maritime history – one worth celebrating, and this day gives the public plenty of interesting exhibits and fun things to do that remind us in Lewes of whence we came- the sea,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of the Cape May – Lewes Ferry, and an organizer of the event.
Organizers are currently seeking exhibitors, sponsors and volunteers. While maritime or nautical-themed exhibits are preferred, Delmarva-based groups and activities are also encouraged to participate. Past participants have included boating groups, maritime museums, artists, food trucks, musicians and community organizations.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to apply by April 1 to be included in planning meetings. Additional information is available at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry website.