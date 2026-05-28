MILTON, Del. - CoastTV News has earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the Television/Small Market category for Newscast. This marks the first Murrow Award win for the station.
The award-winning broadcast featured CoastTV’s coverage of the Delaware legislative session resuming June 10 while Rep. Stell Parker Selby remained absent from Legislative Hall. CoastTV went to Dover to seek answers regarding the Milton-area representative.
CoastTV’s sister station, WBOC, also received a regional Murrow Award in the Television/Small Market News Documentary category for coverage of the 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim.
The Radio Television Digital News Association has presented the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971, honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. The awards recognize news organizations that demonstrate the excellence associated with legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.
Regional Murrow Awards are presented to radio, television and digital news outlets across 14 geographic regions. Winners at the regional level automatically advance to the national competition.
National winners are scheduled to be announced in August and honored during the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City on Oct. 12.