BERLIN, Md. — A traffic stop Thursday morning in Berlin, Maryland led to the arrest of a Delaware woman after suspected drugs were found.
According to Maryland State Police, 39-year-old Maria Milagros Garcia of Greenwood, Delaware, was found with what police believe was cocaine, heroin, and a concealed dangerous weapon.
Police say a trooper from the Berlin Barrack stopped a Kia passenger car just before 12:30 a.m. for speeding on U.S. Route 113 near Maryland Route 90. During the stop, the trooper discovered Garcia had an outstanding warrant in Delaware that led to an arrest.
After further investigation, MSP troopers claim they found the cocaine and heroin, along with a taser, in the car. Garcia was taken to the Berlin Barrack for processing and later appeared before a district court commissioner. Garcia was charged with six counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and other traffic-related offenses.
Maryland State Police emphasized their commitment to collaborating with local, state, and federal agencies to combat criminal activities that endanger Maryland residents. The investigation remains ongoing.