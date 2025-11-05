DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Town of Dewey Beach is encouraging locals and business owners to sign up for CodeRED, an emergency notification system delivers urgent information quickly through phone calls, text messages, emails and mobile alerts.
CodeRED is used by town public safety staff to communicate directly with people who live or work in the area during emergencies, such as evacuation notices, water main breaks, major crashes, fire emergencies, police activity and severe weather. According to the town, the system is capable of reaching thousands of people within minutes.
To receive notifications, people must sign up online through the Dewey Beach website. Town officials emphasize that people should not assume their phone number or email is already in the system, and recommend registering at least one phone number and one email address for each household or business.
CodeRED alerts will appear with the caller ID number 206-536-3086, and the town suggests saving that number in your phone as “CodeRED” or “Town Alert.”
A mobile app is also available for iPhone and Android users. The app allows people to receive alerts based on either their current location or selected areas they want to monitor.