REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Biting winds and falling temperatures are making winter hard to ignore across Sussex County, prompting people and visitors to bundle up, adjust daily routines and keep a closer watch on heating costs.
With wind chills making the cold feel even more severe, coats, hats and gloves have become necessities for anyone spending time outdoors. Even short walks now require extra preparation.
"I will be honest. I’m not a fan of the cold," said Lisa Ruff, who says she comes down to Rehoboth Beach only during January.
For Kathi Thorton, who came from Virginia, said the wind made the low temperatures feel worse.
"It’s definitely cold and the wind just makes it feel worse," Thorton said. "And now that we’ve walked up here from where we parked, I definitely wish I had my coat on."
Some visitors say preparation is key to managing winter conditions. And for Lisa Ruff, she said that she has been through this before when she came down last January and got hit by the snow storm.
"We’ve already got tracks that we put on our sneakers so that if we have to walk on the ice or the boardwalk or walk into town for dinner, we’re very well protected," Ruff said. "So we’ve come very prepared for cold weather."
As temperatures remain low, people are also paying closer attention to household expenses, including heating bills. The prolonged cold has led some people to limit time outdoors or stay inside during particularly frigid days.
David Brody said recent cold snaps have influenced how he spends his time.
"A couple of days ago, it was really cold, so we kind of just stayed in," Brody said. "But for the most part, all you gotta do is get dressed up and just, you know, you deal with the weather as it comes."
Despite the challenges, many people say the conditions are simply part of winter, even as they look ahead to warmer months.
