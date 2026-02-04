Cold weather walks may be hurting dogs’ paws

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Winter weather is here, and salt is covering roads and sidewalks to help prevent slips and falls. While it helps keep people safe, veterinarians say it can be harmful to dogs’ paws.
Many dogs enjoy cooler temperatures and still want to go outside for walks. However, salt and ice can become trapped between their paw pads, causing irritation and discomfort.
“When we get home, I wipe them off with a towel,” said Carolyn Diefenderfer, who walks her dog every day in Rehoboth. “It is hard this time of year.”
Veterinarians say cleaning dogs’ paws after walks is important to remove salt and ice. Dr. April Reid, a veterinarian at Peninsula Veterinary Services, said pet owners should take extra precautions during the winter months.
She recommends that dogs wear protective coverings on their paws, regardless of breed.
“There are some dogs that do not seem to care,” Reid said. “Like my Great Dane. She runs around and it does not appear to bother her feet. But we still have to be aware.”
Reid said pet owners should also limit how long their dogs remain outside in cold weather. One way to judge this is to consider how long a person could stand outside barefoot.
She said dogs should not be outside for more than 10 minutes, even if they appear comfortable.
Veterinarians also warn that not all salt used on roads and sidewalks is safe for pets. Reid said people should use pet safe salt at home and be especially cautious when walking dogs in public areas.
“You cannot assume everyone is using a salt that is safe,” she said.
If a dog’s paws become irritated from salt exposure, Reid said an ointment such as Aquaphor can be used to help soothe the skin.
As winter weather continues, veterinarians say taking a few extra steps can help keep pets safe and comfortable.