DELMARVA - Communities along the coast came together Tuesday to honor the heroes who have served in the U.S. military.
In Millsboro, veterans and residents gathered at American Legion Post 28 for the annual Veterans Day ceremony, featuring patriotic songs, speakers, and moments of reflection. One of the speakers, Rick Lovekin, shared the story of losing his cousin in the Vietnam War — a loss that inspired him to enlist. Lovekin also presented a slideshow of images from Vietnam, including a photo of himself at 20 years old.
“When you look at a veteran, you’re only looking at just a visual of that person,” Lovekin said. “You don’t know what they’ve done or what they haven’t done.”
Meanwhile, in Ocean Pines, veterans and community members gathered outside under the American flag. Floyd Azbell, better known as Butch, attended this ceremony. Azbell enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1975 in Salisbury, served for 20 years and seven months, and said he attends Veterans Day event's to honor his fellow service members.
“To me, it’s a time of remembrance of those that are still serving and those that have gone before us,” Azbell said.
Tuesday’s ceremonies honored all veterans — those who returned home and those who never did. Veterans said one way people can continue showing support is by checking in on those who served and remembering the lives lost for freedom.